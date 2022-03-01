Labourer thrown off building for demanding remuneration

Patna, March 1 (IANS) A man, working as a labourer, was thrown off an under-construction building by two men for demanding his wage in the Aurangabad district of Bihar, police said.



The incident took place on Mnday night when Arjun Bhuiya demanded his labour charge from the building owner Shantu Singh.



An irritated Shantu Singh, along with his son Rakesh Singh, first assaulted the man and then flung him down from the second floor of the building.



Bhuiya sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Sadar hospital Aurangabad where his condition is stated to be critical.



In a statement to police, Bhuiya said that he was working as a labourer in the house of Shantu Singh located at Madanpur Bazar for the past one week.



"Whenever I demanded labour charges from him, he refused. On Monday, I was in dire need of money and so I demanded the same from him. At this, Shantu Singh and his son Rakesh Singh abused me and kept me in a room. They beat me up mercilessly and pushed me from the second floor," Bhuiya said.



An FIR has been registered against both the men who are absconding. They will soon be nabbed and put behind the bars, said an investigating officer of Madanpur police station.



