LU to introduce course in Avadh culture

Lucknow, Feb 9 (IANS) The Lucknow University (LU) has decided to introduce master's degree in Avadh Culture (Urdu) from the next session.



Introduced in accordance with the New Education Policy, the postgraduate level course will be dedicated to everything that represents Awadh culture.



Prof Abbas Raza Nayyar, head of the Urdu department, said: "From Qissagoi, the traditional art of storytelling, to writing shayari to sitting on a Dastarkhwan, understanding Sufiana Kalam, attire, food, language, festivities, everything has been included in the syllabus of the course."



The admission will be taken on around 60 seats in the PG course.



From attires like do-palli caps, tunic, sherwani, wide patch pajamas of men and heavy embroidery work on women clothing to Avadh flavours of bakarkhani, sheermal, kulcha, kebab, biryani and Kashmiri chai all have been made a part of the curriculum.



"By introducing a detailed study on Avadh culture, we hope to make LU a centre for the teaching and learning of our tehzeeb," Nayyar added.



Nayyar said that Avadh culture is not just confined to India but is popular globally, and students can study/research and work towards popularising the almost lost art forms like Qissagoi, cuisine and clothing that can help them set up their own business.



"They can also contribute to the literature by penning shayaris, poems, and books. We already have junior and senior research fellows who have specialised in Awadh culture and we will also be inviting experts and renowned academicians like Prof Asmat Malihabadi and Ahmad Abbas Rudaulvi for sharing their knowledge with our students," he said.



The syllabus will soon be tabled in the faculty board meeting for approval.



