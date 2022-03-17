LPAI should prepare roadmap for next 25 yrs for trade with neighbouring countries: Shah

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) should make a roadmap for the next 25 years to plan what will be the objective of our trade with our neighbouring countries through land routes.



Addressing the 10th Foundation Day celebrations of the LPAI here, he said that the authority is the youngest among all undertakings of the Ministry of Home Affairs, but despite its young age, within 10 years this authority has completed a big journey to fulfil its objectives which is very appreciable.



"We have to aim at creating an impenetrable security circle by adopting state-of-the-art technology as we have a land border of 15,000 kms and there are different challenges along this border," Shah said.



To achieve these goals, we should plan five spans of five years and within them one-year targets should also be fixed through annual plans, then only will we achieve our goals, he added.



The Minister said that today India is moving towards becoming a self-reliant nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there is no doubt that within the next 10 years India will be dominant as a production hub of the world.



Noting that the LPAI plays a vital role in boosting our economy without compromising with security and increasing business with neighbouring countries, he stated "It was the responsibility of the authority to expand business by complying with rules and regulations, to create cultural exchanges faster, stronger and meaningful, which have been in existence for thousands of years, and to build stronger bonds with our neighbours outside the realm of politics and diplomacy."



"When trade corridors are established, they change the nature and flow of trade and it is the responsibility of trade corridors to change the nature of flow of trade of neighbouring countries," the Minister said.



We will also have to strengthen the tradition of setting up trade corridors, but along with this, communication with security agencies and regular meetings are also very important, Shah added.



Describing that people to people linkages in border areas can become a means of thwarting danger, the Minister said that no country can change the nature of its relations with another country, however people's sentiments have a great influence, therefore the LPAI will have to look at this aspect from a different perspective to strengthen relations.



"Our border security and border management policy is very clear, creating strong infrastructure connecting the country along the borders, full implementation of welfare schemes to prevent migration from border areas, providing good connectivity in border areas, promoting public awareness and promoting trade through land borders", the Home Minister noted.



Talking about the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, he said that it has given Sikhs and Hindus from around the world a route to visit Kartarpur for worship and the LPAI has provided this medium to express their faith.



With rail connectivity across rivers and land set to increase in the days ahead, the LPAI will also have to prepare its own action plan to deal with these challenges, Shah concluded.



--IANS

ams/bg