L Murugan denounces hurling of petrol bomb at Tamil Nadu BJP HQ

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Condemning petrol bomb attack on Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, union minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan called it a 'cowardly act' and demanded an investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA).



In a statement, Murugan, former president of Tamil Nadu BJP, said: "Such condemnable action done at the cover of night shows failure on the part of the state government."



"These tactics of threat will not work to stop the brave Karyakartas (workers) to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. Resolve of party Tamil Nadu BJP leaders and karyakartas is unmatched towards all round development of Tamil Nadu and will grow stronger to face any challenge on the path of serving the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.



Petrol bombs were hurled at Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters 'Kamalalayam' located at Vaidyaraman Street, T. Nagar, Chennai on early Thursday.



Reacting to the incident Tamil Nadu BJP president and former IPS officer K. Annamalai said: "Normally, I don't talk about my personal security and of the party office. As you asked, I will tell you that after this government assumed office in Tamil Nadu, my security was reduced from Y category security to X category security where only one gunman is provided."



"The security provided to the BJP state headquarters on both sides of the lane was withdrawn, and I am not aware of the reasons behind those decisions," Annamalai added.



--IANS

ssb/shb/