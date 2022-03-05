Kunwarr on his latest music video 'Befikra' with Urfi Javed

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed and Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr have been in the limelight for their new music video 'Befikra'.



Kunwarr opens up about his latest track 'Befikra', the singer said it is one of the best songs he made till date.



Kunwarr asserted: "Befikra is one of the best songs I've made and the fact that the song holds so much emotion to it makes it even more special."



"It is a love song, expressing the good times and hardships of what it feels when falling in love. People all over India and the world will be able to relate to this track."



When asked the singer who he seeks inspiration from, to which he said: "I don't look up to anyone. I make the music I like and that's it. I grew up listening to a lot of hip-hop and R&B music so my music inspiration came from that. I get inspired by my team, I want to be the best and nothing less."



The music video also came in the headlines because Urfi Javed reposted Kunwarr's story by writing 'I Know you love me' and since then the entire Internet went into a frenzy. People assumed that the actress is dating the Indo-Canadian singer as they are all set to star in an upcoming music video titled 'Befikra'.



--IANS

ila/kr