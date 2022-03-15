Kunchacko Boban plays Kozhummal Rajeevan in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Kunchacko Boban plays a character called Kozhummal Rajeevan a.k.a. Ambaas Rajeevan in director Ratish Poduval's upcoming Malayalam film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'.



Posting a picture of his character from the film on Instagram, actor Kunchacko Boban said, "Presenting… Kozhummal Rajeevan aka Ambaas Rajeevan!! In 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'. From Ratish Poduval & Santhosh.T. Kuruvila - the makers of 'Android Kunjappan'!"



The film, which went on floors in Cheruvathoor in Kerala recently, will feature actor Kunchacko Boban in the lead along with Tamil actress Gayathrie, who is making her debut in Malayalam with this film.



Rakesh Haridas, the cinematographer of the acclaimed Hindi movie 'Sherni', is the director of photography for this film. Interestingly, he also happens to be a Malayali and a collegemate of Kunchacko Boban at SB College.



Manoj Kannoth is the editor of the film, which will have make-up by Hassan Wandoor.



Gayathrie too tweeted the first look of Kunchacko Boban in the film.



She said, "First look of Chackochan as Rajeevan."



