K'taka reports 5,339 new Covid cases; 48 deaths reported

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 2,161 new Covid-19 cases while the positivity rate for the day came down to 4.14 per cent from 5.01 per cent in the last 24 hours, officials said.



Also, 6,883 people were discharged from hospitals in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours. The city also reported 16 deaths.



No district in the state recorded new Covid cases in four digits.



The cases in all districts have come down and Yadgir district recorded the lowest 6 Covid cases in the last 24 hours.



--IANS

