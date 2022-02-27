K'taka reports 366 Covid cases; 17 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Covid cases in Karnataka on Sunday came down to 366 against 801 discharges and 17 deaths, officials said.



On Saturday, the state reported 514 cases against 1,073 discharges and 19 deaths.



The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 6,488. The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69 per cent and case fatality rate for the day has been 4.64 per cent.



The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 224 against 326 discharges.



On Saturday, 11 Covid deaths were also reported.



The total active cases recorded so far are 3,648 in the city.



Gadag and Bengaluru Rural districts recorded zero cases in the state in the last 24 hours. Most of the districts recorded Covid cases in single digits in the state.



--IANS

