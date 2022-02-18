K'taka police arrest Andhra couple for murder after 7 years

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Karnataka police have arrested a couple on charges of killing their relative, who allegedly abused the accused woman sexually in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.



The accused are identified as Mohammad Ghouse (39) and Kauser a.k.a Heena (27), both residents of Rayadurga in Ananthpur district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple had killed Vajeer Pasha (35), their relative, at their residence on May 13, 2015.



According to police, the accused Mohammad married Heena in 2012 and resided in Andhra Pradesh. Few months later, he shifted to Gajanananagar in Hegganahalli, Bengaluru. He stitched clothes at his residence and his wife assisted him. He supplied clothes to garment factories.



Accused Mohammad incurred losses and got a loan from a moulvi. As he could not repay the money, he escaped to Andhra Pradesh. As money lenders came to his residence and forced Heena to repay the money, deceased Wazir Pasha, who was staying neighboring house, came to her rescue and helped her repay the loan.



Heena and Wazir developed a relationship over time and had an illegal affair. Heena's husband who got a hint about it, came back to Bengaluru and warned his wife. Later, Heena maintained distance from Wazir.



Angered by her move, Wazir demanded back his money and forced her to continue affair. Heena, told her husband about it who hatched a conspiracy to kill him along with her. On May 13, 2015 afternoon, Wazir was invited to home by Heena.



Heena, along wih her husband who was hiding under the cot, strangled Wazir to death with her saree.



Later, they chopped his body into pieces, stuffed it in two bags and dumped it in a drainage near Kavetinagepalli on Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. The accused had shifted to Andhra Pradesh the very next day.



Meanwhile, Ayesha, the wife of Wazir Pasha had lodged a complaint with Kamakshipalya police station in Bengaluru regarding missing of her husband. After few days, she had lodged another complaint suspecting the role of accused behind her husband's disappearance.



The couple have been taken into custody when they came to Bengaluru to attend funeral of grandfather of accused Heena. The couple had confessed to the crime in the investigation.



