K'taka parties close ranks in Assembly against TN on Mekedatu project

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) In a show of unity, the Karnataka Assembly spoke in one voice on the Mekedatu project on Tuesday.



The display of political solidarity in the state came a day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning Karnataka for going ahead with the project.



Cutting across party lines, the members of the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday attacked the neighbouring state over its opposition to the project on the Cauvery river meant for meeting the drinking water requirements of Karnataka.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke about his government's plans to move an Assembly resolution soon to counter Tamil Nadu's moves on the issue.



Noting that the outcome of the all-party meeting held last week has been conveyed to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bommai said the ruling BJP in the state would continue lobbying at the Centre for the project.



Terming Tamil Nadu's resolution as 'illegal', Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged for pressurising the Central government for granting necessary permission to start the Mekedatu project.



Another former CM and JD(S) leader, H.D. Kumaraswamy, emphasised that Tamil Nadu's approval is not required for implementing the project.



"We only need approvals from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change," he said.



