K'taka logs 3,202 Covid cases, 38 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Karnataka logged 3,202 new Covid cases and 38 deaths on Saturday. With 8,988 discharges, the number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 38,747.



The positivity rate for the day stood at 2.95 per cent and case fatality rate for the day has been 1.18 per cent.



The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 1,293 against 3,833 discharges. Today's reported Covid deaths were 10. The total active cases came down to 16,762 in the city.



Yadgir district (5) reported the least number of cases and Belagavi district (250) recorded the maximum number of cases other than Bengaluru in the state. The cases came down drastically all over the state.



Total Covid tests done in the last 24 hours were 1,08,534. The positivity rate has come down to 2. 95 per cent in the last 24 hours from 6.91 per cent in the last week. The recovery rate stood to 98 per cent in the state. 2,119 patients are being treated in the state at the hospitals.



As the cases are coming down, the Karnataka government has announced that passengers travelling from Maharashtra no longer need to carry RT-PCR test reports. Vaccine certificate is however mandatory.



--IANS

mka/shs







