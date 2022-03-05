K'taka logs 278 Covid cases, 3 deaths in a day

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Karnataka logged 278 new Covid cases against 458 discharges and 3 deaths on Saturday, the health department said. The total active cases in the state came down to 3,286. Positivity rate for the day stood at 0.53 per cent and case fatality rate for the day was 1.07 per cent.



The city of Bengaluru reported 182 cases against 222 discharges and reported 1 death in the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases stood at 2,419.



Karnataka logged 233 new Covid cases against 648 discharges and 6 deaths on Friday.



Vijayapura, Ramnagar, Raichur, Mandya, Gadag, Davanagere, Chikkaballapur and Chamarajanagar districts recorded zero cases of Covid and most of the districts recorded Covid cases in single digit. The state has completed administering 10,12,57,63 doses of Covid vaccination.



