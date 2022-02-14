K'taka logs 2,372 Covid cases, 27 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) Karnataka logged 2,372 new Covid cases against 5,395 discharges and 27 deaths on Sunday.



The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 35,697. The positivity rate for the day stood at 2.31 per cent and case fatality rate for the day has been 1.13 per cent.



The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 1,059 against 2,501 discharges. Today's reported Covid deaths were 7. The total active cases came down to 14,230 in the city.



Yadgir (6), Ramnagar (8), Koppal (6), Haveri (7) districts reported Covid cases in single digits. Mysuru (148) and Ballary (112) recorded the maximum number of cases other than Bengaluru in the state. The cases came down drastically all over the state.



Total Covid tests done in the last 24 hours were 1,02,279. The positivity rate has come down to 2.31 per cent in the last 24 hours from 6.19 per cent in the last week. The recovery rate stood at 98.08 per cent in the state. 1,908 patients are being treated in the state at the hospitals.



--IANS

