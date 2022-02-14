K'taka logs 1,568 Covid cases, 25 deaths; cases in B'luru drop to 754

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) Karnataka reported 1,568 new Covid cases and 25 deaths against 6,025 discharges on Monday.



The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 31,215 on Monday, with a test positivity rate of 2.25 per cent and fatality rate of 1.59 per cent.



The state had logged 2,372 new Covid cases and 27 deaths against 5,395 discharges on Sunday.



The number of new cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 754 against 2,089 discharges. Five persons succumbed to the virus in Bengaluru on Monday. The city presently has 12,890 active cases.



Gadag (7), Bidar (8), and Bengaluru Rural (6) reported Covid cases in single digits.



Total Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 69,546. The state's recovery rate stood at 98.19 per cent.



--IANS

mka/arm