K'taka logs 155 Covid cases, 5 deaths in a day

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) The new Covid cases have come down to 155 against 349 discharges and 5 deaths in Karnataka on Monday. There are 3,049 active cases in the state. The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.47 per cent and case fatality rate for the day stood at 3.22 per cent.



In Bengaluru, the cases further came down to 97 against 169 discharges and 3 deaths. The total active cases in the city stood at 2,350.



Yadgir, Ramnagar, Raichur, Koppala, Kodagu, Gadag, Davanagere, Chikkamagalur, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts recorded zero cases. Only Mysuru (14) district in the state recorded Covid cases in double digits.



The health authorities have administered 10,14,04,625 doses of vaccinations in the state. The number of cases of Omicron virus stood at 1,115 and 4,431 persons are being treated for Delta and its sub-lineages. Karnataka recorded 229 Covid cases against 264 discharges and 3 deaths on Sunday.



