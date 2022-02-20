K'taka logs 1,101 Covid cases, 18 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Karnataka logged 1,101 new Covid cases against 1,780 discharges and 18 deaths on Sunday. The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 12,634. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent and case fatality rate is at 1.79 per cent.



Karnataka on Saturday registered 1,137 Covid cases against 3,870 discharges and 20 deaths.



The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 485 against 737 discharges. The city reported 12 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases have come down to 906 in the city.



Yadgir (4), Vijayapura (4), Uttara Kannada (3), Raichur (4), Koppala (1), Kolar (4), Gadag (2), Davanagere (3), Chikkamagalur (3), Chikkaballapura (6) and Bidar (2) and Bengaluru Rural (3) districts reported Covid cases in single digits. No district in the state reported Covid cases in three digits.



--IANS

mka/skp/