K'taka law intern sexual harassment case: Accused advocate gets bail

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Karnataka High Court has granted conditional bail to advocate K.S.N. Rajesh, who was in custody in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him by a law intern.



The bench has directed the accused to inform police if he is moving out of Mangaluru town, not to indulge in destruction of evidence, and threaten the victim. The accused walked out of prison after one and a half months of his arrest.



The victim law graduate student has filed a case of sexual harassment against Rajesh on October 18.



Meanwhile, the police department has suspended two of its officers including a lady sub-inspector for dereliction of duty in connection with the case and had arrested three persons.



The department had issued a lookout notice through Intelligence Bureau (IB) to all the airports of the country to prevent him from escaping to a foreign country as the accused went into hiding. The accused, who was hidding for more than two month, had surrendered before the local court in Mangaluru.



--IANS

mka/shs











