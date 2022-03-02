K'taka govt to seek actor-activist Chetan's deportation; move likely to be opposed

Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) The Karnataka government move to recommend the deportation of Kannada actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa is likely to be opposed by the progressive and Dalit organisations. Though the ruling BJP is keeping mum on the issue, sources have confirmed that the police has sent a recommendation to the home secretary in this regard.



The sources stated that the recommendation is being made on the premise of actor Chetan causing disturbance in the society and affecting the peace. However, progressive organisations and pro-Dalit outfits with whom Chetan has identified strongly, are likely to question and stage protests against the move.



Chetan was recently arrested after he retweeted his message slamming a sitting judge on his previous judgment, who has been part of the larger bench constituted to look into the petitions filed in connection with the hijab row. He was extended a warm welcome by hundreds of activists on his release.



After coming out from prison in Bengaluru, Chetan announced that there was nothing wrong in his tweet. Judges, MLAs, MPs and bureaucrats are public servants and they can be questioned and no one can assume that they are unquestionable. He also declared that he will continue to question the system. In a democracy, questioning is not only a right, but also a responsibility. He said that in this country, people talk so cruelly about minorities, is it not provocation? Why are they not arrested?



The police has reportedly recommended Chetan's deportation on the basis of a case lodged in Basavanagudi police station against him for using abusive language against a community. He stoked a controversy by passing remarks on Brahminism. Chetan, basically from Mysuru, grew up in the US and is also an American citizen.



Chetan is presently acting in two Telugu movies and a Kannada film. His other movie is ready for release. The producers of these films are worried over his possible deportation. Film industry sources say that the producers have invested about Rs 15 crores on him.



Chetan said that he had no idea about the government's proposal. The matter has not come to his or his advocate's notice.



Chetan is equally disliked by both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. At a time when the Congress took out a massive protest march demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project, Chetan had opposed and protested the construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu. He maintained that construction of dams and reservoirs are detrimental to the environment and are only executed to fill the coffers of contractors and politicians.



--IANS

mka/bg



