K'taka govt to form panel for inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Education B.C. Nagesh on Monday stated that a committee would be formed to decide on the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus.



"As per the National Education Policy (NEP), on the lines of Gujarat state, Bhagavad Gita will be introduced in the state after consulting educational experts also," Minister Nagesh explained while answering a question in the Legislative Council.



Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, BJP MLC Pranesh demanded that Bhagavad Gita must be included in the curriculum in the academic year 2022-23. "Gujrat government has introduced Bhagavad Gita in schools as per the National Education Policy (NEP)."



Responding to this, Minister Nagesh stated that the demand for introducing moral education has been growing.



"We will form a committee to seek opinion on inclusion of Bhagavad Gita into the syllabus. Once the commitee is formed, the matter will be discussed with CM Bommai and educational experts and a decision would be taken in this regard," he stated.



Answering another question regarding publication and distribution of text books to the government schools, he assured that text books would be distributed at the beginning when schools would start with new academic year in two months.



