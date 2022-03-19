K'taka cylinder blast: CM distributes solatium of Rs 5 lakh

Yadgir (Karnataka), March 19 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday distributed a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed in the LPG cylinder blast at Doranahalli village in Yadgir district.



At least 15 people were killed while 10 injured in the unfortunate incident that took place on February 25.



Speaking to the media persons after distributing the solatium, Bommai said "it is sad that 15 poor people lost their lives when they were rejoicing at an auspicious programme".



The district administration and the legislators have provided necessary help for the families, Bommai said.



One of the injured who is in Solapur for treatment needs Rs 4 lakh for treatment and the cheque for the amount would be presented on his return to Bengaluru, Bommai said.



Responding to the demand for jobs for the family members of the deceased, Bommai said every effort would be made to provide them jobs according to their qualification.



The Chief Minister also wanted the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to help the victims on humanitarian grounds.



"I will take up the issue with senior officials of IOC to get a higher solatium," Bommai said.



Bommai further said, officials have been instructed to make arrangements for the treatment of the injured.



--IANS

