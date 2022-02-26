K'taka Cong urges people to join Mekedatu padayatra

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Karnataka Congress has given a "clarion call" to the people of the state to participate in the Mekedatu padayatra commencing on Sunday from Ramnagar district.



"Participate in the historical movement launched for the purpose of providing drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas and become a part of history," D.K. Shivakumar, State Congress President urged the people in a statement on Saturday.



The padayatra is also taken up to "save" farmers of the Cauvery river bank area. It was organized till Ramnagar from Mekedatu in the first leg and was cut short to respect the court's direction during Covid third wave. "We are commencing Mekedatu padayatra from where it was stopped," he said.



"The agitation is not political or confined to a political party. Congress has taken leadership in this regard. Resident Welfare Associations, labor organisations, NGOs, industries, film industry personalities, religious leaders and common man are taking part in the agitation," Shivakumar elaborated.



The padayatra will begin after worshipping goddess Chamundeshwari at 9 a.m. on Sunday, he said.



The protest march would reach Basavanagudi National College Grounds on March 3 and a massive convention would be organised there. The padayatra has been cut down from 5 days to 3 days due to the budget session, he added.



"It is like the freedom movement. One must fight for his rights of drinking water. Those who participate in the agitation would be given certificates," the Congress leader asserted.



B.K. Hariprasad, Opposition leader in Legislative Council, said, "there will be severe shortage of water in Bengaluru by 2050. Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities of the south Asia region."



"Even after 7th phase of the Cauvery project, it is not possible to provide water for 7,000 apartments. Congress is always with people and take up Mekedatu agitation for people," he added.



The padayatra is being organised demanding immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project by the ruling BJP. Neighboring Tamil Nadu is objecting to the project.



--IANS

