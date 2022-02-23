K'taka CM pitches for temple, monument tourism in state

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday proposed the establishment of a tourism circuit to capitalise on the immense potential offered by the temples and monuments in the state.



Pointing at the potential of temple tourism in northern, southern and coastal parts of Karnataka, Bommai suggested integrating temple and monument tourism for the proposed circuit.



Launching the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) developed by the Hindu Endowments Department on Wednesday, the Chief Minister batted for the need for a master plan to provide the required amenities at the temples.



Appreciating the ITMS, Bommai said management of temples is very important, adding that initiatives are needed to record the number of pilgrims visiting the temples and the system to manage the temple assets needs to be streamlined too.



"Integrated development of temples and reforms in their administration is needed. Along with management, proper control too is needed as it involves the contribution of pilgrims and assets of the temples. Action would be taken to redress the problems being faced by the 'archaks' and priests," Bommai said.



The Chief Minister also stressed on the need for maintaining cleanliness and pollution-free ambience at the temple premises.



