K'taka CM calls on DoPT Minister, several issues discussed

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called on Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss the administrative matters of the state.



During the meeting, Bommai discussed about the posting of All India Service Officers in the state especially the IAS officers for effective implementation of welfare-oriented flagship schemes.



Referring to the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), the Karnataka CM informed that besides grievances being resolved promptly, grievances under COVID-19 category are also continuing and taken up on high priority basis and resolved maximum within three days.



Singh flagged the issue of 'Replication of Good Governance Practices' in the states and underlined that Citizen Centric Administration is at the Heart of Modi government's Governance Model.



He said, the changed and improved quality of governance have to be reflected in states and districts as the aim is to provide governance which is corruption free and transparent.



While discussing some of the recent developments in the Space sector which has its headquarters at Bangalore, Singh also spoke about the progress on India's first Human Space mission "Gaganyaan".



Bommai has completed six months as Chief Minister and during the short span of time, his government has initiated a number of programmes and schemes for the benefit of farmers, students, urban dwellers, unorganised workers, elderly, widows and physically disabled.



He is in the capital on a two-day tour, during which he will be meeting many Central Ministers including the Finance Minister to discuss issues related to central projects and the state budget to be presented next month.



