K'taka BJP celebrates party's victory in four states

Bengaluru, March 10 (IANS) The leaders of Karnataka's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday celebrated the saffron party's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.



As the results confirmed a big lead for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh, ministers and legislators distributed sweets among themselves in the office of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Taking a jibe at the Congress, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok said: "Going by the election trends, the Congress leaders should take up 'theerth yatra' (pilgrimage) instead of 'padayatra'. The BJP is registering a stellar victory. It is achieving a majority in four states among five states for which elections were held," he said.



People claimed that there is a neck to neck fight in Uttar Pradesh, however, BJP is repeating the trend of victory. Congress was only surviving in Punjab state in the country and it had miserably lost it, he said.



Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Transport B. Sriramulu and legislators exchanged greetings for the stellar performance of the party.



"This is a victory of development and victory which is in the interests of the nation," V. Somanna, Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development, said.



The election results of five states have shown public opinion swinging towards BJP. This result is in the favour of Yogi Adityanath, which also indicated the future developments, he said.



Answering a question on changes in the state politics in the backdrop of BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, and other states, Minister Somanna stated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is delivering pro-development governance and carrying forward the administration with intelligence.



Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that people have shown that they will not let go of the BJP government wherever it is in power. "The Congress knows this and people will again vote BJP to power in 2023. People have taught a lesson to the Congress party," he said.



"We have retained four states. The people of four states have expressed their wanting for a double engine government. The people have taught a lesson to the Congress party which indulges in caste appeasement," he stated.



--IANS

