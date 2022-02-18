Krystle D'souza on sharing screen space with Big B, Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Krystle D'souza got an opportunity to star alongside Bollywood personalities Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the film 'Chehre', which is all set to have a television premiere. The actress says she would have never thought that she would do her debut film with the cine icon.



Directed by Rumi Jafry, 'Chehre' is a suspense thriller. It narrates the story of a young man who meets his fate in a series of butterfly effects. The courtroom drama also stars Annu Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal roles.



Speaking about her experience of working with Big B and Emraan Hashmi, Krystle said: "I would have never thought that I would do my debut film with the legend Amitabh Bachchan himself. It was an absolute dream come true for me as there is so much to learn from him. He had a very warm and welcoming demeanour and even introduced himself to me on our first shoot day.



The actress revealed that she "still gets goosebumps thinking of that day".



"Working with Emraan Hashmi was like a breath of fresh air. In an industry filled with people only talking page 3 and parties, he is just the opposite. He possesses so much knowledge about everything and is an amazing and very helpful co-star to have. There's a lot to take away from Chehre, but the meaning of 'justice' is one thing that stands out and that's something the audience should look forward to seeing in the film," she added.



World Television Premiere of 'Chehre' will be on February 19 on Sony Max.



