Kristen Wiig attached to 'Mrs. American Pie' comedy series

Apple TV Plus has greenlit "Mrs. American Pie," a new comedy series starring Kristen Wiig.



Laura Dern, who executive produces the comedy series, is eyeing a key role.



Set in the early 70s, 'Mrs. American Pie' follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach, reports variety.com.



As she navigates the line between the haves and the have-nots, the series focuses on questions of who gets a seat at the table and what people will sacrifice to get there.



The series, which has received a 10-episode order, is based on Juliet McDaniel's novel 'Mr. & Mrs. American Pie'.



Abe Sylvia will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Tate Taylor serves as director and executive produces with John Norris under their Wyolah Entertainment banner.



Dern developed and executive produced with Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Katie O'Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.



Wiig is best known for being a 'Saturday Night Live' cast member from 2006 to 2012 and starring in the 2011 film aBridesmaids', which she co-wrote with Annie Mumolo.



More recently, she wrote and starred in 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar', also with Mumolo.



