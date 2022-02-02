Krishna Kotian talks about exploring the craft of acting in 2nd innings

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Krishna Kotian, who will be soon seen in the upcoming series 'Rocket Boys', always dreamt of becoming an actor but had to wait for a long time given his responsibilities.



The actor made his debut at the age of 51 with the Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' and has been on an upward curve since then.



To support his family, he worked in a corporate job and later joined agencies like Lintas and J. Walter Thomson. Later he became the chief operations officer at leading entertainment companies such as the Shashi Sumeet Group, Cineyug, and MAD Studios.



The actor, who has six releases lined up for 2022 , says: "I always had the dream of acting in the corner of my heart and after hanging up boots at MAD Studios I thought that this could be the time to give a shot to pursue my dreams. I had some savings and my son was all grown up and independent - there could not be a better time. I had nothing to lose."



He feels grateful that 'Darbar' director A.R. Murugadoss placed his faith in him. "Luckily, director A.R. Murugadoss saw his character in me and decided to cast me for 'Darbar'. My father always wanted me to be an actor but he passed away before he could see me on the silver screen. However, I am sure that he is always watching and blessing me from above."



Post 'Darbar', Krishna took up several projects like 'Masaba Masaba', 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon', the Vikram Bhatt directorial 'Twisted 3', and 'Bombers' directed by Vishal Furia. He has also been a part of the television drama 'Janani'.



He mentions that destiny conspires to give a person what they deserve, "I firmly believe that the right thing will always happen and the right time. Most people of my age would shy away from trying something different at this age but I did, my family and children are proud of the fact," said Krishna.



The actor is also a part of Nikkhil Advani's next titled 'The Chosen One'. Talking about how he has always admired Nikkhil's work, he says, "I have been following Nikkhil Advani since 'Kal Ho Na Ho' was released in 2003. I never thought then that one day I would get to work with him."



"The wait ended after 18 long years - when I finally got the opportunity to be a part of team 'Rocket Boys'. I have watched all the 15 projects directed by Nikhil and am in awe of his work and the way he has made his mark in the industry," he concluded.



--IANS

aa/dc/pgh









