Krafton's BGMI set for 4 major tournaments in India

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) South Korean game developer Krafton on Thursday unveiled its Esports 2022 Roadmap for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that includes tournaments, cash prizes and more in India.



Krafton said that the roadmap for BGMI in 2022 features four tournaments, cash prizes of Rs 4 crore, mega prizes and a host of national and international opportunities for sporting gamers to make a mark for themselves.



"Krafton remains committed to the development of the esports ecosystem in India, and in 2022, we will continue to provide a platform to players across the spectrum, be it pro-level or simply gaming enthusiasts via a range of tournaments and thoughtfully curated experiences," Minu Lee, Head of BGMI, KRAFTON, said in a statement.



"With more and more talent emerging, and the esports ecosystem growing exponentially in India, we look forward to hosting these tournaments that promise to be intensely competitive and full of nail-biting game moments. We are steadfast to provide a global platform for these players to showcase and harness their skills," Lee added.



In 2022, BGMI will see four major tournaments, namely -- Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS), Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BMIS) and Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2 (BMPS).



A prize pool of Rs 2 crore has been announced for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 and Season 2 each, which will be followed by Battlegrounds Mobile India Series.



