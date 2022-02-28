Kodiyeri Balakrishnan rules out joining Vijayan ministry

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (IANS) Kerala's state CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday ruled out speculation that he is going to join the Pinarayi Vijayan ministry.



There has been wide-ranging speculation in the media for a while now and this gathered steam on the eve of the 23rd state CPI-M Conference that begins at Kochi from Tuesday and goes on four days.



"There have been no such talks at all and it's just speculation by some people, which has no merit. The present government is functioning well and so are all the ministers and it is only a figment of imagination that's been let loose," said Balakrishnan, denying an impending reshuffle of portfolios.



Balakrishnan has been at the helm of party affairs since 2014, when he took over from Vijayan and is all set to get a third and final term.



He was the powerful Home Minister and the number 2 in the V.S. Achuthanandan ministry(2006-11) and it was during that period he was inducted into the party Politburo.



"My role continues to see that the party will be giving its full support to the government. If there are going to be any criticism against the government during the conference, it will be one which will improve the performance and seen in a positive light," he added.



Incidentally, there has been a buzz going around for a while that Balakrishnan will become a state minister and State Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Vijayan, will become the new state party Secretary.



--IANS

sg/vd