Kochi Stars clinch 3BL Women's League Round 2 title

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Defending champions Kochi Stars clinched the Round 2 title of 3BL Women's League after beating Pune Panthers, here on Friday.



Under the leadership of Indian national team centre Stephy Nixon, Kochi Stars survived a stiff challenge from Pune Panthers. The Panthers were willed to the finals by its young Maharashtrian star Durga Dharmadhikari. However, in the title game, it was Nixon who stamped her class.



The much-taller Nixon was unstoppable in the paint. From the get go, Kochi Stars built up a sizable 14-7 lead. Nixon was well-assisted by guard Divyani Gangwal's outside shooting and tough layups.



Panthers were kept afloat by the tireless Dharmadhikari who was all over the floor despite the searing afternoon heat. Her long two-pointers cut down Kochi's lead to within four, but in the end, it was a comfortable 19-15 victory for the team from down south.



"I was extra motivated since [our teammate] Ari (first foreign player in 3BL Women's League) is out. We just wanted to play our best and give it our all. I've met so many new players and you learn something new from each one," said Panthers' Dharmadhikari.



Earlier in the semifinals, Nixon had come through for Kochi to beat Raspreet Sidhu's Delhi Divas in an exciting 17-15 overtime game.



This was the second overtime game between the two teams. In the pool stages of Round 1, Kochi Stars had similarly prevailed. However, later in the same round, the two teams met again in the finals. In this re-match Delhi Divas exacted revenge to be crowned Round 1 champions.



