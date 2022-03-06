Knife-wielding Palestinian teen killed in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem, March 6 (IANS) Israeli police shot a Palestinian youth to death after he stabbed and wounded an officer in East Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday.



The police said in a statement that the 19-year-old approached two police officers stationed at one of the gates of East Jerusalem's walled Old City, reports Xinhua news agency.



The suspect "pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them", the statement said, adding that other police officers at the scene "responded by firing at him and neutralising the terrorist".



One of the officers was slightly injured by the stabbing, and one was wounded as the police opened fire at the suspect, the police said.



