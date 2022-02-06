Kitchen hacks: Ways to use a Zipper Bag

By Luve Oberoi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANSlife) The global pandemic has undoubtedly taught us the importance of time management and the use of multi-utility products to organise our lives. High quality zipper bags are a recent innovation for a hassle-free and organised experience. These bags have caused a significant revolution in kitchens and are also suitable for other items that need to be kept organised and in one location.







These zipper bags are a godsend for work-from-home couples and nuclear families in India who need to make their food preparations last longer and eat healthier, especially since they must balance meal prep with work or other household responsibilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's No. 1 Premium Wrap and silicone-coated foil & sheet brand, has launched a unique seal-tight double line zipper bag that gives it a competitive advantage over other zipper bags on the market.



Here are six unique ideas to use Zipper Bag for a healthy and hassle free lifestyle:



Store one week's meal: Use an Asahi Kasei Zipper Bag to make one week's worth of meal prep and organise it by labelling the bags with the designated day/type of meal stored in them. This can make your week's meals less stressful and save you time on last-minute preparations. In fact, if any of your meals contain curry, the leak proof double seal technology prevents it from spilling. Furthermore, the label space makes it easy to organise.



Keep leafy vegetables fresh for longer time: Leafy vegetables, such as coriander leaves, mint leaves, methi leaves, spinach, or spring onions, generally spoil even when refrigerated. To keep them fresh for a longer period of time, first dry them out (if there is any water) by leaving them open in the room on a piece of paper. Once the water has dried up, place it in a Zipper Bag and place it in the refrigerator. The innovative Zipper Bag traps moisture and thus keeps your leafy greens fresh and in good condition for a long time.



Smoothie Meal Prep: Health-conscious individuals who enjoy smoothies and include them in either of their meals on a daily basis can now relax about taking time away from their chores to prepare them. These zipper bags keep your chopped fruits fresh for an extended period of time. The fruit combinations, as well as the day and meal time, can be listed on the label, and you're done. The recyclable Zipper Bag allows you to maintain a healthy lifestyle without having to chop fresh fruits every day.



Store Marinated Meat: Even when frozen, it is difficult for non-vegetarians to keep meat fresh for an extended period of time. But they no longer have to be concerned because, unlike a regular zipper bag, the Asahi Kasei Zipper Bag not only keeps your meat fresh but also keeps your kitchen smelling fresh by locking in the odour. So use these zipper bags for fresh, odor-free storage.



Streamline the freezer: You can save freezer space by freezing food flat in zipper bags for easy stacking instead of using a hard plastic container. Because these double-line zipper bags are leak-proof, you can use them for soups as well; just don't put anything heavy on top before it sets.



DIY pastry bag: When you're ready to bake and realise you're out of pastry bags, turn to the Zipper Bag for assistance. You only need a ZipperBag and a pair of scissors, and you'll be done in no time. To fill cupcake moulds, cut half the bag off, place the filling inside, roll it from above, cut a slightly thicker part off the corner, and easily fill the moulds. To pipe a long-winded birthday message, simply snip off the tip of the corner.



While the Zipper Bag appears to be a simple household item, it can be used for a variety of purposes. Savouries, dry fruits, curries, purees, and even marinated meat can be stored and labelled, and it also makes snacking on the go easier and less clumsy. You can refrigerate leftover food in the bags, store dry spice powders, organise jewellery, carry travel essentials, and even organise medicines.



(Luve Oberoi, Senior Marketing Manager, Asahi Kasei)



