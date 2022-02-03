Kishan Bharwad murder case: Gujarat ATS nabs three more accused, total eight arrested

Gandhinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection the Kishan Bharwad murder case.



Till now, eight arrests have been made.



The three arrested have been identified as Mohammed Ramiz Salimbhai Seta, Mohammed Hussain Kasam Chauhan and Matin Usmanbhai Modan.



Hussain is from Porbandar and he had provided assistance to Ahmedabad based Maulana Ayyub and Dhandhuka based Shabbir Chopra when they were out for preparations to kill Samat Odedra in Porbandar for his alleged blasphemous social media post.



However, Odedra was in jail at that time and therefore the mission couldn't succeed.



The other person arrested on Thursday is Matin Modan, a resident of Dhandhuka. He had provided shelter and Rs 8,000 to Shabbir after he killed Bharwad.



"We have confiscated 200 boxes of books written by accused Maulana Ayyub found from his residence in Machhipith area of Jamalpur locality in Ahmedabad. The books are titled as Zazba e Shahadat (courage for martyrdom) in provocative language," said BH Chavda, DySP ATS.



"Till now we have not found any links to Pakistan headquartered Islamic organization Dawat e Islami in probe so far.



The accused Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani has maintained that his organization is 'Tehriqe Farouki Islamic (TFI), registered in Lucknow, which only works for legal guidance against blasphemy. The Maualana has said that his organisation takes Re 1 per day from the members and therefore Rs 365 per year.



The registration of TFI, associated bank accounts and details are under investigation. Phone talk with Dubai based number was detected in call details of Maulana. However, the Maulana has claimed that the number belongs to his brother who stays in Dubai. Some communication are deleted by the accused. The police is probing into these details," added Chavda.



The official added that the probe is on about his Surat and Vadodara visits and his linkages in Gujarat. There was no personal clash responsible for Kishan's murder. There was no personal clash in Samat Odedara case in Porbandar also. The accused were into activity to spread terror and therefore they are booked under GUJCTOC.



Maulana Qamar had visited Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat, and probe is underway regarding his linkages in the state.



Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad rural Court on Thursday granted remands of the three other accused by the ATS on Tuesday. The court has granted the remands of all the three till February 10 at 4.30 p.m. The ATS had asked for a fourteen days remands.



Besides, the Gujarat ATS, two central agencies, central IB and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) are also probing the murder case.



--IANS

amc/shb/