Kiran Abbavaram's bilingual movie locks release date

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) 'SR Kalyanamandapam' fame Kiran Abbavaram is all set to entertain people with his upcoming movie 'Sebastian P.C. 524'.



The makers of this upcoming thriller are eyeing to release it on February 25.



Being a bilingual movie, 'Sebastian P.C. 524' is to be released in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously.



It is also reported that the makers are preparing to release the teaser for the movie so as to kick-start the promotions.



Kiran Abbavaram is to play the role of a cop, who suffers from night blindness in this upcoming flick. One of the posters released hints at the same, saying, "I have night blindness, tell no one -- Seba."



Produced by Pramod and Raju, the bilingual action drama has Namratha Darekar and Komali Prasad as the female leads.



Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, the movie is billed to be an interesting thriller and has the music of sensational composer Ghibran.



