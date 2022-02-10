King Felipe VI of Spain tests Covid positive

Madrid, Feb 10 (IANS) King Felipe VI of Spain has tested positive for Covid-19, the Royal Palace announced.



In a statement, the Royal Palace said the king tested positive on Wednesday morning after showing mild symptoms the previous night, reports Xinhua news agency.



"Following the rules established by the health authorities, the King will remain in isolation for seven days. Therefore, his official activities planned during that period are suspended from this moment," it said.



The statement added that the king "is in good health", and will continue to work from his residence.



As of Thursday morning, Spain's overall Covid caseload and death toll stood at 10,502,141 and 94,931, respectively.



--IANS

ksk/

