Killer pothole claims one more life in B'luru, public outraged

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) A pothole in Bengaluru claimed one more life on Monday, when a 27-year-old Ashwin, a private company employee, rode into it and received fatal injuries later succumbing to it in a hospital.



Ashwin, who hailed from Haveri district in north Karnataka, is survived by his mother and he was the only earning member in the family.



According to police, Ashwin was returning home after getting the food packed for his mother from a hotel in M.S. Palya on Sunday late night, when the incident happened. Since there was no street light, Ashwin lost balance of the two-wheeler after riding into the pothole and fell down suffering serious injuries.



Mother Vasudha, who is inconsolable after the death of her only son, explained that she had told him about the big potholes on the road and how to ride carefully. "The same pothole has claimed his life. No mother should go through this pain. He was earning a livelihood for the family. Why should I live, I have lost my purpose in life," she said.



The public are outraged against the civic authorities for the worst condition of roads in the capital city, which are claiming lives of people. Some expressed anger over the delayed response from the emergency helpline staff. The eye-witnesses said when they called up for an ambulance after the accident, the staff who received the call did not respond.



Ashwin was lying on the road bleeding profusely for about 30 minutes on Sunday late night. His friends later shifted him to a hospital in their vehicle. The eye-witnesses explained that if the victim would have been taken to the hospital early, he would have been saved. Ashwin after battling overnight succumbed to injuries on Monday.



