'Kiev still controlled by Ukrainian army'

Kiev, Feb 27 (IANS) Kiev is still under the control of Ukrainian forces as of Sunday morning, the Kiev City State Administration said in a statement.



"The situation in Kiev is calm, the capital is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army and defense. There were several clashes with sabotage groups at night," said Mykola Povoroznyk, first deputy head of the administration, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to Ukraine's government-run Ukrinform news agency, a curfew is implemented here until 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) Monday, and the movement of private vehicles without special passes is prohibited during the period.



--IANS

