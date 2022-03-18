Kiev regime trying in every possible way to delay negotiations, Putin tells Scholz

Moscow, March 18 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephone conversation during which the Russian leader announced the desire of the Kiev regime to drag out peace talks.



The Kremlin said: "It was noted that the Kiev regime is trying in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals. Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."



Putin also added that the Russian armed forces are doing everything possible to save the lives of civilians, including by organising safe corridors for the population to leave cities in the war zone, RT reported.



Putin also discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the progress of the special operation in Ukraine. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.



"At the meeting, the current international situation was discussed, the exchange of views continued on the ongoing special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine," Peskov was quoted by TASS.



According to him, the President informed the meeting participants in detail about his numerous international telephone contacts.



