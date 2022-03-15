Kiev not showing serious attitude towards finding solution: Putin

Moscow, March 15 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephonic conversation with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that Kiev is not demonstrating a serious attitude towards finding mutually acceptable solutions during negotiations with Moscow.



According to the press service of the Kremlin, Putin outlined his fundamental assessments of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations to develop agreements, taking into account Russia's demands.



"At the same time, it was noted that Kiev does not demonstrate a serious attitude towards finding mutually acceptable solutions," the Kremlin said, RT reported.



Putin focused on the EU's silence regarding the Ukraine military's missile attack on the centre of Donetsk.



"The President of Russia paid special attention to the fact that the leadership of the European Union, while publicly assessing what was happening, ignored yesterday's criminal and inhuman action of the Ukrainian military -- a missile attack on a residential area in the centre of Donetsk using cluster munitions," Kremlin said.



Putin, during a telephonic conversation, told the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Ise al-Khalifa, about the reasons and goals of the special operation of the Russian military to protect Donbass.



