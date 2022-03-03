Kharkiv residential complex destroyed in Russian shelling

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Buildings and structures were destroyed in Russian shelling of a multi-story residential complex in Kharkiv district of North Saltivka.



On Thursday in the North Saltivka residential district of Kharkiv, multiple buildings and structures were destroyed as a result of shelling on a multi-story residential complex, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



Sevety people and 20 equipment items were involved in the search operation, including rescue and firefighting teams.



The State Emergency Service reported that fires broke out in more than 40 apartment and private buildings after the shelling of Kharkiv on Thursday. At the same time, most of the emergency calls come from Saltovka district.



The Kharkiv Aeroclub reported that its Korotych airfield was destroyed by an enemy aircraft raid. The aerodrome infrastructure and aircraft housed there are out of order.



--IANS

san/arm