Khalistan row: Delhi lawyer files complaint against Kejriwal on Kumar Vishwas' statement

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) A Delhi-based lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint with Home Minister Amit Shah, the National Investigation Agency and Delhi Police against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a statement of Kumar Vishwas.



Kumar Vishwas, one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has allegedly talked about the collaboration between Kejriwal and the Khalistani separatists in an interview.



In his complaint, Advocate Vineet Jindal said he saw the video of Vishwas on Twitter on Wednesday. It further alleged that in the video Vishwas discloses that Arvind Kejriwal is very well connected with pro-Khalistan supporters and taken their support for political purposes in the past also.



"Khalistanis wish to divide our country by separating 'Punjab' from the Union of India and if the Delhi CM has taken support from them, he too becomes an active part of the conspiracy to divide India," the petition contended.



It further alleged that even as per Kumar Vishwas, "Arvind Kejriwal has no problem with the funding of ISI and other separatist groups to pro-Khalistanis, who as per Kumar Vishwas's statement are in contact with Kejriwal, and his act of taking support from them shows his willingness to become PM of so-called Independent country 'Khalistan' out of the Union of India and his support to the Khalistanis."



"For the past many years, Khalistanis have been indulging in anti-national activities and posing a threat to the unity of India with the ambition of dividing our country by separating Punjab from the Union of India," the petition said.



Terming the allegation against the Delhi Chief Minister as very grave in nature as the said statement accuses him of being actively involved with anti-national activists, the petition said these allegations fall under the category of criminal conspiracy against the Union of India, and therefore it must be investigated.



A similar complaint by Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has already been filed against Kejriwal at a police station in Mohali in Punjab over his alleged 'collaboration with the Khalistani separatists'.



