Kerala's daily Covid cases down to 6,757 in a day

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (IANS) Kerala continues to breathe easy as on Saturday the state reported 6,757 cases, while the test positivity rate stood at 10.85 per cent, said a statement issued here by State Health Minister Veena George.



The state at one point of time was the Covid capital of the country registering close to 50,000 daily new cases.



The day saw 17,086 recoveries while the total active cases in the state came down to 75,017 of which 5.5 per cent of the patients were in hospitals.



A total 16 Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 64,053 so far.



On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 86 per cent (2.29 crore) have taken both the doses.



Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years 76 per cent (11.61 lakh) have been given one dose, while 22 per cent (3.36 lakh) have now received their second dose also.



Meanwhile, starting Monday all schools in the state will open for all the students, the first time after third week of March in 2020.



--IANS

sg/skp/