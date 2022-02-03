Kerala's daily Covid cases down below 50K, TPR at 37.23%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (IANS) Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday when the daily Covid cases fell below the 50,000 mark as 42,677 people turned positive for the coronavirus and the test positivity rate was 37.23 per cent, said a statement from State Health Minister Veena George.



Incidentally for the past several days the cases were above 50,000 and the TPR also at one point of time was close to 50 per cent.



There were 50,821 recoveries taking the total active cases to 3,69,073, of which just 3 per cent of the patients are in hospitals.



On Thursday, 36 Covid deaths were registered taking the total death toll to 56,701.



On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have had one dose, of which 84 per cent (2.25 crore) have taken both the doses.



Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 73 per cent (11.11 lakh) have been given one dose.



