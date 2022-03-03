Kerala to provide free medical help to Ukraine returnees

Thiruvananthapuram, March 3 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday announced free medical help to students returning from Ukraine.



The state has intimated the Centre that there are 2,320 Kerala students in Ukraine, of which around 500 have arrived and the remaining are also expected in a few days.



A team of medical professionals have been stationed at the four airports in the state and would reach out to those needing immediate medical attention.



"They are coming from a war-torn country after enormous amount of mental and emotional stress and hence we have decided to give them medical and even counselling sessions if anyone needs," said George.



"A special control room will be set up at all the state-run Medical Colleges where those arriving from Ukraine can contact and seek remedial measures, which will be provided by a medical team," said George.



--IANS

sg/shb/