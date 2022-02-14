Kerala to act tough against people who violate trekking rules

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (IANS) After the rescue of a 23-year-old trekker from a forest, two State Ministers on Monday said that no more violations would be tolerated by the Forest and other departments by those who go on trekking without proper permission.



State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said the consideration that was shown to Babu will not be there for those who break the rules and engage in trekking.



Incidentally, soon after the trekker, Babu was discharged from the hospital after being rescued, the Forest department officials had decided to proceed against him for violating Forest rules. But it was Saseendran who came to Babu's rescue after his mother pleaded that no action be taken, and the department officials then withdrew.



"Proper rules and regulations will be there and violators of it will be taken to task," said Saseendran.



The Army rescued Babu, who had got trapped in a fault line of the Koormbachi hillock in Palakkad on February 7. He was given a hero's welcome at the hospital. In media interviews, Babu said if given training he will even climb Mount Everest. However, he was trolled on social media, which attacked Babu and called his act as foolish. They said the rescue operations cost the state exchequer a staggering sum of Rs 7.5 million, as a team of Army officials came from Tamil Nadu besides two helicopters were also pressed into the rescue operation.



However, on Sunday night, the forest officials were surprised to see torchlights on top of the same hillock, from where Babu fell.



State Revenue Minister K.Rajan also spoke tough and said henceforth none will get the consideration that Babu got, and added that all the 14 district authorities have been asked to prepare appropriate measures for this.



--IANS

sg/dpb

