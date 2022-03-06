Kerala tattoo artist held after several women allege abuse

Thiruvananthapuram, March 6 (IANS) A Kochi-based tattoo artist Sujeesh.P.S., who has been arrested after several women raised complaints against him for sexually abusing them while tattooing on their private parts, will be produced before a magistrate on Sunday.



Sujeesh was arrested late Saturday night.



An 18-year-old girl had in a social media post said that he had sexually assaulted her while tattooing on her private parts and after her revelation, five more women came against him stating that he had abused them.



Sujeesh, who was on the run ever since the issue came out, was arrested by the Kochi city police team while he was trying to reach the office of an advocate on Saturday night.



The police have commenced recording the statements of the survivors and also will be taking their medical examination to be submitted before the magistrate under Section 164B of CrPc.



The Kochi city police commissioner, C. Nagaraju while speaking to IANS said, "He was trying to evade the arrest, our team took him into custody and will be taking the statement of the survivors and their medical examination. He will be produced before a magistrate on Sunday itself."



The 35-year-old Tattoo artist has been running a successful studio at Kochi for the past ten years and is a successful artist. However, his family and friends complained that the Tattooing was done openly and that he had not sexually abused any women.



A close friend of Sujeesh while speaking to IANS said, "Sujesh is innocent and these cases are due to business rivalry and we will take legal recourse on this matter. Nothing much to say other than this."



--IANS

aal/dpb



