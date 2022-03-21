Kerala sees daily new Covid cases fall below 500

Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) Kerala is seeing its daily new Covid case tally falling since the past several weeks and on Monday, it fell to 495, while the test positivity rate was 3.18 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.



There were 850 more recoveries, taking the total active cases in the state to 5,433 of which 11 per cent were being treated in various hospitals.



For the second time in several months, no Covid deaths were reported and the total death tally stood at 67,363.



--IANS

