Kerala sees daily Covid cases continuing to dip, TPR at 22.31

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (IANS) Kerala, for the past few days, has started to breathe easier with daily Covid positive cases continuing to fall and on Thursday, the state saw 18,420 cases and a test positivity rate of 22.31 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.



While there were another 43,286 recoveries, the total active cases stood at 2,32,980, of which 3.4 per cent were in hospitals undergoing treatment.



There were 20 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 61,134.



On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 85 per cent (2.27 crore) have taken both the doses.



In the 15-18 group, 74 per cent (11.29 lakh) have been given one dose, while 9 per cent (1.29 lakh) have now received their second dose also.



