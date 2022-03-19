Kerala sees another day of massive protest against K-Rail

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 (IANS) With every passing day, Kerala is witnessing huge protests against the K-Rail project. The state saw the protests on Saturday also when a large number of women and children at various places turned against the police who were giving protection to officials who had come to mark the land for the project.



When the protest was going on, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function said, the government is going forward with the project and it will not be cowed down by the protests as this is one project which will change the face of the state.



"Since we have made it clear, projects which we have announced are not meant to remain on paper, instead it will be completed, undetered by the protests," said Vijayan.



But Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said at no cost will the Congress party allow this project to go ahead as this is not going to benefit the state in any way.



"We will continue giving full support to the protesters and will pull out the marking stones that are being laid," said Satheesan.



The BJP also joined the protest and the lone Keralite Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said this is a project that has got no permission from the Centre.



"What's happening is sheer arrogance of Vijayan and we request you all (protesters) to continue what you are doing at the moment by protesting against this project and all the support will be there," said Muraleedharan.



However Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the State Secretary of the CPI-M, said the very fact that the Congress party has already said that K-Rail would become the Nandigram of the CPI-M, clearly shows they want to create law and order issue.



"This is a political protest and we will deal with it politically. The Congress wants the police to open fire, but we are very clear such a thing will not happen. Yes, at times the police are taking strong action against the protesters and it's their duty. We are not at war with the people as we want this project to become a reality as it's going to benefit all," said Balakrishnan and added that the Congress and the BJP have joined hands against this project.



If completed, the project will see a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod with high speed trains covering the distance in around four hours.



As per NITI Aayog, it might cost Rs 1.24 lakh crore when it nears completion in 2025, while the detailed project report on this published by the Pinarayi Vijayan government says it will cost Rs 63,940 crore.



--IANS

sg/skp/