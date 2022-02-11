Kerala sees Covid cases, TPR drop further

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (IANS) There finally seemed to be respite for Kerala on the Covid front as new cases fell further to 16,012 while the test positivity rate also fell below 20 per cent, state Health Minister Veena George said in a statement issued here.



The day saw 43,087 recoveries while the total number of active cases also has come down to 2,05,410, of which 3.6 per cent were under treatment in hospitals across the state.



There were 27 Covid deaths taking the total death tally to 61,626.



On the vaccination front, 100 per cent (2.69 crore) have had one dose, of which 85 per cent (2.27 crore) have taken both doses.



In the 15-18 years group, 74 per cent (11.37 lakhs) have been given one dose, while 11 per cent (1.72 lakh) have now received their second dose also.



